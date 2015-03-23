* Israel lobbying France to toughen potential nuclear deal
* France seen as more sympathetic to Israeli viewpoint
* Steinitz says more needed on centrifuges, R&D
* Despite differences, does not believe US will abandon
Israel
(Adds White House comment)
By John Irish
PARIS, March 23 Israel said on Monday it was
probable that world powers and Iran would agree a "bad deal" on
Tehran's nuclear programme and it would do all it could to
toughen any accord before talks resume this week.
"We think it's going to be a bad, insufficient deal,"
Strategic Affairs Minister Yuval Steinitz told Reuters in an
interview before meeting French officials in Paris. "It seems
quite probable it will happen, unfortunately."
France, the United States and four other powers suspended
talks with Iran in Switzerland on Friday and will reconvene this
week to try to break the deadlock over Tehran's atomic research
programme and the lifting of sanctions before a March 31
deadline for a framework deal.
White House chief of staff Denis McDonough said the United
States would not accept a "bad deal" with Iran but was seeking a
realistic long term solution.
Israel, which is believed to have the Middle East's only
nuclear arsenal, is not a party to the negotiations but feels
especially threatened by the possibility of a nuclear-armed
Iran. It has in the past threatened a military attack on Iran if
it is not happy with an eventual deal.
It has long described France as the negotiating power with
views closest to its own.
"Although we are against a deal in general, until it is
completed we will point to specific loopholes and difficulties,"
Steinhitz said before meeting France's top nuclear negotiator
and President Francois Hollande's diplomatic adviser.
Two fundamental issues that need to be toughened up were the
number of centrifuges - machines that spin at supersonic speed
to increase the concentration of the fissile isotope - and how
to prevent Iran getting any capacity to pursue research and
development, he said.
"In this (accord) you are getting a robust and complicated
deal that enables Iran to preserve capabilities and allow it to
remain a threshold nuclear state," he said.
The negotiations' goal is an arrangement whereby Iran would
need at least one year to produce enough fissile material for a
single atomic weapon, should Tehran choose to produce one. That
is known as the "break-out" time.
Steinitz said Israel believed the current deal, which would
allow roughly 6,000 centrifuges, would enable Iran to "dash to
the bomb" within nine to ten months because its nuclear
infrastructure would not be dismantled.
Iran says that its nuclear programme is for peaceful needs
only.
U.S. WILL NOT ABANDON ISRAEL
Steinitz will be looking to capitalise on differences among
the powers after tensions surfaced between France and the United
States over negotiation strategy.
At one point during the latest negotiations, French Foreign
Minister Laurent Fabius phoned his team to ensure it made no
more concessions, particularly on the lifting of any U.N.
sanctions.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said this month
that the United States was negotiating a bad deal that could
lead to a "nuclear nightmare" - drawing a rebuke from U.S.
President Barack Obama and deepening U.S.-Israeli rift.
"I don't believe the U.S. will abandon one of its closest
allies, its closest and most democratic ally in the entire
Middle East, because we express our differences on the Iran
deal," said Steinitz, who is Netanyahu's point man on Iran.
"We cannot keep quiet when our national security is at
stake."
When asked whether the United States was still sharing
intelligence with Israel over the nuclear talks, Steinitz said:
"We know everything we need to know. We don't feel any shortage.
We are very well aware of what's going on," he said.
The target date for a full agreement is June 30.
(Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Angus MacSwan)