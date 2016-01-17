* Netanyahu says Israeli actions foiled Iran bomb drive so
far
* Israel looks to U.S. defence aid to fend off regional
threats
By Dan Williams
JERUSALEM, Jan 17 Israel bristled on Sunday at
the lifting of international sanctions on Iran and vowed to flag
up any violations of its arch-foe's nuclear restrictions while
drawing on U.S. defence aid to prepare for a possible military
face-off in the future.
The International Atomic Energy Agency on Saturday ruled
Iran had abided by last July's deal with world powers curbing
its nuclear programme, spelling a windfall in sanctions relief.
A parallel Iranian-U.S. prisoner exchange, devised in secrecy,
drove home the adversaries' desire to reengage diplomatically.
The developments put paid to years of intensive Israeli
lobbying for more comprehensive curbs on Tehran - a campaign
that strained relations between Prime Minister Benjamin
Netanyahu and U.S. President Barack Obama.
Netanyahu sounded unrepentant on Sunday - even as one
Israeli official grudgingly commended the Iranian statecraft and
a former senior adviser to the prime minister accused him of
having pursued a dangerously failed strategy.
"Were it not for our efforts to spearhead the sanctions and
foil Iran's nuclear programme, Iran would have already had
nuclear weapons long ago," Netanyahu told his cabinet.
He called on world powers to impose "harsh, aggressive
sanctions" for any nuclear violations by Iran - actions which,
his office said in an earlier statement, Israel would "continue
monitoring and flagging up".
Ram Ben-Barak, director-general of Israel's Intelligence
Ministry, predicted Iran would invest in economic recovery in
the coming years while remaining able to restart its nuclear
drive "overnight".
"The Iranians are celebrating, and rightly so. They managed
to spin everyone around their little finger," Ben-Barak told
Israel's Army Radio.
"VERY WORRIED"
"The Americans are satisfied because, in their thinking,
diplomacy succeeded. But we are very, very worried and the Gulf
countries are very, very worried and it is absolutely clear to
everyone that this hiatus is utterly temporary," Ben-Barak said.
Israel argues that the prospect of a nuclear-armed Iran has
been eclipsed, for the time being, by the threat of conflict
with Lebanon's Hezbollah and other guerrillas who now stand to
get increased funding from Tehran.
That, along with the sectarian strife rippling through the
region, has prompted Israel to request a boost in U.S. defence
aid to as much as $5 billion annually when the current package
worth an average of $3 billion expires next year.
Netanyahu said those negotiations were in the final stages.
"This is important as part of the fixed policy between us
and the United States, our ally, and also important in order to
fend off the regional threats, chief of which is the Iranian
threat, of course," he said.
U.S. officials have said the Obama administration was
unlikely to fully meet the Netanyahu government's request for
increased aid, though they affirmed Washington's commitment to
Israel's security.
Uzi Arad, a former Netanyahu national security adviser, said
Israel's naysaying on the Iran deal had eroded its leverage -
especially with Obama, an outgoing Democratic president who saw
the rightist premier as siding with his Republican rivals.
"The question is, do we today have an understanding with the
Americans as to what should be done if there is this-or-that
(nuclear) violation? I'm not so sure," Arad told Israel Radio.
"To judge by the outcome, we lost. In any event, their
(Iranian) diplomacy won, and that's a pity."
Udi Segal, diplomatic affairs correspondent for Israel's
top-rated television station Channel 2, said in a commentary
that Israel "has no set strategy for the day after the (nuclear)
deal" and was biding its time until Obama steps down next year.
"Netanyahu is convinced that this is an historic mistake,
but that it will become clear only after Obama is far from the
centre of influence and the White House," Segal said.
