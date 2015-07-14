Italian Foreign Minister Paolo Gentiloni (R) and Israel's Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely look at pictures of Jews killed in the Holocaust during a visit to the Hall of Names at Yad Vashem's Holocaust History Museum in Jerusalem June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Photographers and camera teams leave a meeting of European Union foreign policy chief Mogherini and Foreign Ministers in Palais Coburg, the venue for nuclear talks, in Vienna, Austria July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

JERUSALEM Israel's deputy foreign minister accused Western powers of surrendering to Iran on Tuesday after diplomats in Vienna said that six world powers had struck a deal with Iran on curbing its nuclear programme.

"This deal is a historic surrender by the West to the axis of evil headed by Iran," Tzipi Hotovely said in a message on Twitter, the first reaction from a senior Israeli official to a deal. "Israel will act with all means to try and stop the agreement being ratified."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to respond to the deal shortly.

(Reporting by Maayan Lubell; Writing by Luke Baker; Editing by Alison Williams)