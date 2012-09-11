* Israel bombed alleged reactor in '07 after U.S. refusal
* Allies clash over military action versus diplomacy on Iran
By Dan Williams
JERUSALEM, Sept 11 An Israeli cabinet minister
on Tuesday invoked his country's ostensibly secret 2007 air raid
on an alleged Syrian nuclear reactor to suggest Israel could
successfully strike Iran without U.S. support.
Israel has never formally acknowledged the bombing of the
desert site at Deir al-Zor nor said what was destroyed - a
precaution against drawing Syria into a retaliatory war,
according to then-U.S. President George W. Bush, who in his
memoir described the target as a nascent, North Korean-supplied
reactor.
That Bush, by his own account, declined to carry out a U.S.
strike as initially requested by Israel resurfaced this week in
an expose by the New Yorker magazine. It touched a topical nerve
given current tensions between the allies over Israeli Prime
Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's hints he could defy Washington by
taking similar action against Iran's disputed nuclear programme.
"According to what was reported, then, too, President Bush
was not enthused by an attack, did not agree to the United
States taking part, and in any event the right step was taken,"
Environment Minister Gilad Erdan told Israel Radio.
Erdan, a influential member of the ruling, rightist Likud
party, was answering a question about whether Israel could
afford to deepen its rift with the United States, which has
resisted Netanyahu's demand for a "clear red line" beyond which
it would be willing to resort to force on Iran.
The Netanyahu government has made clear Israel is prepared
to attack unilaterally if necessary, despite divided domestic
opinion and Western calls to give diplomacy with Tehran more
time. Iran denies seeking nuclear weapons, as did Syria in 2007.
As noted by the New Yorker, differences abound between the
single, exposed structure hit by Israel in neighbouring Syria
and the numerous, distant and defended Iranian facilities.
LIMITS OF SECRECY
The unprecedented public debate in Israel about prospects
for a war with Iran further limits comparison with Syria in 2007
and the sneak Israeli bombing of Iraq's atomic reactor in 1981.
Israeli officials insist they have the technical means to
surprise Iran, and that their reticence about Deir al-Zor
exists, in part, to preserve such secrets.
But they have also bristled at statements from within the
Obama administration questioning whether Israel has the
capabilities to cause significant damage to Iran, and countered
by invoking the previous missions in Iraq and Syria.
"The mistake then, as now, was to underestimate Israel's
military ingenuity," Amos Yadlin, one of the fighter-bomber
pilots who took part in the 1981 operation and went on to
command Israeli military intelligence during the Deir al-Zor
attack, wrote in a New York Times opinion piece in February.
He referred to "the destruction of the Syrian reactor in
2007" - straying from Israel's no-comment policy.
Asked by Reuters when Israel might give an on-record account
of what happened at Deir al-Zor, dropping its censorship order,
a defence official said there was no such decision pending.
But the official also indicated Israel no longer feels the
same reluctance to offend Damascus, having written off President
Bashar al-Assad as a 17-month-old Syrian insurgency deepens.
"Can you imagine what the mess in Syria would look like
today if Assad had nukes?" the official said.
Syria does acknowledge having chemical weapons, developed
partly to counter Israel's reputed atomic arsenal.
(Editing by Mark Heinrich)