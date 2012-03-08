* White House says no agreement reached on arms request
* Netanyahu told Obama no decision on Iran attack made
(Adds U.S. comments, paragraph 6)
JERUSALEM, March 8 Israel has asked the
United States for advanced "bunker-buster" bombs and refueling
planes that could improve its ability to attack Iran's
underground nuclear sites, an Israeli official said on Thursday.
"Such a request was made" around the time of Israeli Prime
Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to Washington this week, the
official said, confirming media reports.
But the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity given
the sensitivity of the issue, played down as "unrealistic"
Israeli reports that the United States would condition supplying
the hardware on Israel promising not to attack Iran this year.
White House spokesman Jay Carney, asked whether the Israelis
had made such a request to U.S. officials during the visit, said
"there was no such agreement proposed or reached" in President
Barack Obama's meetings with Netanyahu or his aides.
But when asked if the matter was raised with Defense
Secretary Leon Panetta or other U.S. officials, Carney told
reporters he had no information on that. "I would refer you to
other officials," he said.
A U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity,
confirmed that military capabilities came up in discussions
between Netanyahu and Panetta but did not elaborate. No deals
were struck during those talks, the official added.
Netanyahu made clear to Obama at a White House meeting on
Monday that Israel had not yet decided on military action
against Iran, the White House has said.
Netanyahu has hinted that Israel could resort to force
should Tehran - which denies suspicions that it is covertly
trying to develop atomic bombs - continue to defy big powers'
diplomatic pressure to curb its nuclear program.
The risk of an Israeli-Iranian war troubles Obama, who is up
for re-election in November and has cautioned against sparking
greater Mideast turmoil, though he has also asserted that
military action remains an option if sanctions fail. A Gulf
conflict could send oil prices soaring.
A front-page article in the Israeli newspaper Ma'ariv on
Thursday said Obama had told Netanyahu Washington would supply
Israel with upgraded military equipment in return for assurances
there would be no attack on Iran in 2012.
Israel is widely assumed to have the Middle East's only
nuclear arsenal but its conventional firepower may not be enough
to deliver lasting damage to Iran's distant, dispersed and
well-fortified facilities, many experts say.
Israel has limited stocks of older, smaller bunker-busting
bombs and a small fleet of refueling planes, all supplied by
Washington.
Western powers suspect Iran's uranium enrichment program is
aimed at stockpiling fissile material for nuclear weapons. Iran
says it is strictly for civilian energy uses.
(Writing by Maayan Lubell, additional reporting by Matt
Spetalnick, Alister Bull and Phil Stewart in Washington; editing
by Mark Heinrich and Todd Eastham)