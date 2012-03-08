JERUSALEM, March 8 Israel has asked the
United States for advanced "bunker-buster" bombs and refuelling
planes that could improve its ability to attack Iran's
underground nuclear sites, an Israeli official said on Thursday.
"Such a request was made" around the time of Israeli Prime
Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to Washington this week, the
official said, confirming media reports.
But the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity given
the sensitivity of the issue, played down as "unrealistic"
reports that the United States would condition supplying the
hardware on Israel promising not to attack Iran this year.
Netanyahu told Obama at a White House meeting on Monday that
Israel had not yet decided on military action against Iran,
sources close to the talks said.
Netanyahu has hinted that Israel could resort to force
should Tehran - which denies suspicions that it is covertly
trying to develop atomic bombs - continue to defy big powers'
diplomatic pressure to curb its nuclear programme.
The risk of an Israeli-Iranian war troubles U.S. President
Barack Obama, who is up for re-election in November and has
cautioned against kindling more Middle East upheaval. A Gulf
conflict could send oil prices rocketing upwards.
A front-page article in the Israeli newspaper Ma'ariv on
Thursday said Obama had told Netanyahu that Washington would
supply Israel with upgraded military equipment in return for
assurances that there would be no attack on Iran in 2012.
Israel is widely assumed to have the Middle East's only
nuclear arsenal but its conventional firepower may not be enough
to deliver lasting damage to Iran's distant, dispersed and
well-fortified facilities, many experts say.
Israel has limited stocks of older, smaller bunker-busters
and a small fleet of refuelling planes, all supplied by
Washington.
Western powers suspect Iran's uranium enrichment programme
is aimed at stockpiling fissile material for nuclear weapons.
Iran says it is strictly for civilian energy uses.
