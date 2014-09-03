* Israeli delegation heads to Washington next week
* Minister hopes Obama will stay tough on Tehran
(Adds quotes in parliament)
By Dan Williams
JERUSALEM, Sept 3 Israel is lobbying the United
States against any Iranian nuclear deal that would let Tehran
retain potential bomb-making technology, a senior Israeli
official said on Wednesday as another deadline for international
diplomacy looms.
Iran, the United States and five other world powers hope for
a comprehensive agreement by Nov. 24 under which the Islamic
Republic, which denies seeking nuclear weaponry, would curb its
disputed activities in exchange for sanctions relief.
The official, Strategic Affairs Minister Yuval Steinitz,
acknowledged Israel had limited sway over the talks, to which it
is not a party, but voiced hope the Obama administration would
keep up sanctions against Iran rather than enter a "bad deal".
Steinitz said in a radio interview he would head a
delegation to Washington next week to press Israel's demand that
Iran be stripped of all nuclear capacity - something Tehran has
ruled out and many Western diplomats deem unfeasible.
Israel, believed to possess the region's sole atomic
arsenal, feels threatened by the prospect of Iran gaining any
bomb. It has threatened to launch a preemptive war if it
believes diplomacy has failed to stop Iran's ambitions.
"Next week I will be leading a very large delegation to two
days of talks in the United States ahead of the main, the
central and possibly the last round of talks between the world
powers and Iran," Steinitz told Israel Radio.
The next round of talks is expected to take place late this
month in New York, possibly on the sidelines of the annual
United Nations General Assembly.
Steinitz said he saw no sign of Iran significantly scaling
back enrichment, a process that can make fuel for nuclear
warheads, despite diplomatic moves by President Hassan Rouhani.
"What Rouhani has done is concede on all kinds of secondary
issues, partial concessions, but protected the project's core,
which is what threatens us and the whole world," Steinitz said.
"This means that in substance Iran's positions have remained
as tough as before, and if there is no dramatic development in
the coming month then either there will be no deal - or there
will be a bad deal leaving Iran a nuclear threshold state, and
this is of course something we are not willing to accept."
MISSED DEADLINE
Signalling it was holding course in the absence of an
accord, the United States on Friday imposed more sanctions on
companies that it said were helping Iran's nuclear programme.
Rouhani said the sanctions were against the spirit of the
negotiations, but added he was not pessimistic about the talks
continuing.
In a separate interview before he briefed a parliamentary
committee on Iran, Steinitz sounded more circumspect.
"We do not deceive ourselves that we will succeed in
achieving all of our demands," he told Army Radio, but predicted
that the November deadline would go unmet "assuming Obama keeps
to his clear statement that no deal is better than a bad deal".
Zeev Elkin, chairman of the Foreign Affairs and Defence
Committee which hosted Steinitz, said Israeli military
intelligence believed Iran and the United States were growing
closer - an apparent reference to their common concern at the
spread of a Sunni Islamist insurgency in Iraq.
"This is another reason to be worried," Elkin said, echoing
Israeli concern that Washington could soften its stance in the
nuclear talks.
The previous deadline, July 20, was missed amid disputes
including over the scale of uranium enrichment world powers were
willing to allow Iran to keep.
