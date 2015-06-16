GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil tumbles on supply concern, euro up ahead of French vote
* European shares at 20-month high after upbeat data, earnings
JERUSALEM, June 16 U.S. President Barack Obama has invited Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for talks in Washington next month after a deadline for reaching a nuclear agreement with Iran, an Israeli newspaper reported on Tuesday, quoting State Department sources.
A spokesman for Netanyahu's office had no immediate official comment on the report. Officials speaking on condition of anonymity, however, told reporters that no such invitation had been received.
The mass-circulation Yedioth Ahronoth daily quoted unidentified sources at the State Department as saying Obama had invited Netanyahu for talks in mid-July, after a June 30 deadline for a major powers deal with Iran on its nuclear programme.
Netanyahu has criticised the emerging deal Israel fears will allow Iran the means of making a bomb, while also granting it sanctions relief that could help bankroll its guerrilla allies in the region.
Iran says its nuclear projects are peaceful. (Writing by Allyn Fisher-Ilan; Editing by Edmund Klamann and Nick Macfie)
* European shares at 20-month high after upbeat data, earnings
OIL PRICES EXTEND LOSSES, U.S., BRENT DOWN $2 PER BARREL