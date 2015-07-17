* Netanyahu froze negotiations on future U.S. aid
By Dan Williams
JERUSALEM, July 17 Israel signalled on Friday
that it would ask the United States for increased military aid
to counter any threats that may arise as result of the
international agreement on Iran's nuclear programme.
Israel gets $3 billion in annual military aid from
Washington under a package due to expire in 2017 and has in
recent years secured hundreds of millions of dollars in
additional U.S. funding for missile defence.
Israel and the United States had been in talks on future
grants but Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu suspended
them in the run-up to Tuesday's agreement which curtailed Iran's
nuclear projects, which he condemned as insufficient.
Netanyahu plans to lobby the U.S. Congress not to approve
the nuclear deal.
But Defence Minister Moshe Yaalon on Friday appeared to
regard congressional ratification as a foregone conclusion and
described the deferral of aid discussions with Washington as an
opportunity to assess the ramifications of the agreement.
"We talk about the American defence aid, it is clear that
the situation here has changed and must be studied," Yaalon told
Israel's Channel 2 TV.
Yaalon said Tehran's economic gains from a lifting of
Western sanctions could boost Iranian-backed guerrillas in
Lebanon and the Palestinian territories. It could also lead to
an arms race with Arab states unfriendly to Israel, he said.
"We will ultimately, of course, have to go and talk about
the trade-offs that Israel has coming to it in order to preserve
a qualitative edge," he said, refering to Israel's military
superiority in the Middle East.
This would not be next week, when U.S. Defense Secretary
Ashton Carter visits Israel, he said.
"It will be in several more months, certainly, after the
(Iran) deal is approved and studied."
Before Netanyahu's suspension of aid talks, the two sides
were close to a new package of grants starting in 2017 and worth
$3.6 billion-$3.7 billion. U.S. and Israeli officials said.
That sum would likely rise once talks resumed, they said.
In the interim, defence-related contacts between the allies
have not ceased completely.
Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper said Defence Ministry
director-general Dan Harel was in the United States this week to
assess the Obama administration's planned military aid to Gulf
Arab states and its impact on the Israeli "qualitative edge".
An Israeli official confirmed Harel's U.S. trip to Reuters
but did not comment on Yedioth's account of what was discussed.
Isaac Herzog, centre-left leader of Israel's parliamentary
opposition, closed ranks with Netanyahu against the Iran nuclear
deal and said he would go to Washington "to work on advancing a
package of security measures befitting the new situation".
