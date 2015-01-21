ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE Jan 21 The White House
said on Tuesday that it has not yet spoken with Israeli
government officials about the plans of Prime Minister Benjamin
Netanyahu on Wednesday to address a joint meeting of Congress on
Feb. 11 and reserves judgment on the visit.
White House spokesman Josh Earnest said U.S. officials will
reserve judgment on the visit until they hear from counterparts
about Netanyahu's plans.
"The protocol would suggest that the leader of one country
would contact the leader of another country when he's traveling
there," Earnest told reporters traveling with Obama aboard Air
Force One.
"This particular event seems to be a departure from that
protocol," Earnest said.
(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Roberta Rampton and Julia
Edwards; Editing by Susan Heavey)