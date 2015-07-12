Hamas elects Haniyeh as new political chief - spokesman
GAZA The Palestinian movement Hamas elected Ismail Haniyeh to lead its political office on Saturday, Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum told Reuters in Gaza.
VIENNA A nuclear deal between Iran and major powers was within reach on Sunday, a senior Iranian official said, adding that some issues remained that needed to be resolved by foreign ministers.
"The deal is within reach today ... but some issues remain that need to be resolved by foreign ministers," the official told Reuters.
(Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Arshad Mohammed)
GAZA The Palestinian movement Hamas elected Ismail Haniyeh to lead its political office on Saturday, Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum told Reuters in Gaza.
HULAYLA, Iraq Iraqi forces pushed further into Mosul from the north on the second day of a new push to speed up the nearly seven-month attempt to dislodge Islamic State, commanders said on Friday.