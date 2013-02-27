MOSCOW Feb 27 Iran and world powers agreed on
Wednesday that experts will meet to discuss Tehran's nuclear
programme in Istanbul on March 17-18 and negotiations will
resume on April 5-6, Russia's negotiator said.
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov was also
quoted by Itar-tass news agency as confirming that the six
powers had offered to ease sanctions on Iran if it stops
enriching uranium to 20 percent fissile purity at its Fordow
facility - a short technical step from weapons grade.
(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska, Editing by Timothy Heritage)