(Adds quotes, background)
DUBAI May 24 Iran emphasised its right to
continue to enrich uranium during crucial talks with world
powers in Baghdad aimed at resolving Western concerns over its
nuclear programme, Iranian chief negotiator Saeed Jalili said on
Thursday.
"Of the main topics in using peaceful nuclear, energy is the
topic of having the nuclear fuel cycle and enrichment. We
emphasise this right."
"This is an undeniable right of the Iranian nation ...
especially the right to enrich uranium," Saeed Jalili said
during a televised news conference after the talks had drawn to
a close.
The negotiator said Iran had abided by its obligations under
the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty and it insisted on
establishing a complete fuel cycle.
Jalili denied the P5+1 countries, the United States, Russia,
China, France, Britain and Germany, had offered a new package of
proposals during the meeting:
"They proposed one suggestion about the issue of uranium
enrichment. We have said that any cooperation (in this area)
would depend on the preservation of Iran's right to enrich
uranium."
The United States and its allies suspect Tehran is trying to
develop a nuclear weapons capability and have imposed tough
sanctions on Iran's energy and financial sectors to try to force
it to compromise and open up its activities to scrutiny.
Iran has long stated that its activities are purely peaceful
however, and pushed for an overt acceptance of its right to
enrich uranium and an easing of sanctions, diplomats said.
European Union members states are set to introduce a total
embargo of Iranian crude oil purchases in July. Diplomats say
that potentially persuasive measure will not be cancelled unless
Tehran takes substantial and demonstrative steps to curb its
nuclear activities.
(Reporting By Marcus George; Editing by Michael Roddy)