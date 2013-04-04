* Iran defiant on nuclear programme ahead of talks
* World powers, Iran hold second meeting in Kazakhstan
* Higher-grade uranium at the core of international concerns
ALMATY, April 4 Iran's chief nuclear negotiator
Saeed Jalili sounded a defiant note ahead of a new round of
talks with world powers in Kazakhstan, saying on Thursday they
had to recognise Iran's right to enrich uranium to see any
breakthrough.
The six powers - United States, Russia, China, France,
Britain and Germany - will meet Iranian negotiators on Friday
and Saturday in the Kazakh city of Almaty, hoping Tehran agrees
to scale back its most sensitive atomic work that they suspect
is aimed at achieving a nuclear weapons capability.
Iran has refused to do so during a decade of on-and-off
negotiations, despite hardening economic sanctions, arguing its
uranium enrichment has peaceful purposes only and therefore can
continue under international law.
Jalili, speaking at a university in Almaty, said that stance
would not change.
"We think our talks tomorrow can go forward with one word.
That is the acceptance of the rights of Iran, particularly the
right to enrichment," he said.
World powers argue Iran has given up its right to enrich
uranium under international rules because it has hidden nuclear
work from United Nations inspectors in the past and has refused
to open fully to their investigations.
Jalili said Iran would continue to defend its policy
regardless of a June presidential election, which Western
diplomats say complicates Tehran's approach to talks.
"The impact of the election will be that ... our people will
defend their right with more rigour," Jalili said.
There is broad unity within the Iranian political
establishment on pursuing the nuclear programme and policy on
the issue is closely overseen by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran's
supreme leader who has the last word on all momentous matters.
In Almaty, their second meeting with Iran in Kazakhstan's
commercial centre in five weeks, the powers want Iran to agree
to suspend higher-grade uranium production in return for modest
relief from economic sanctions.
BUILDING CONFIDENCE
Stakes are high in the negotiations. Israel, widely assumed
to be the Middle East's only nuclear power, has said it would
bomb Iran's military installations if diplomacy and sanctions
fail to curb nuclear progress.
That could in turn spark reprisals by Iran and its regional
allies, engulfing the Middle East in a new war. Oil prices could
jump and threaten the fragile global economy.
At the core of the international community's concerns are
Iran's efforts to enrich uranium to 20 percent fissile purity, a
level that closes an important technological gap en route to
making weapons-grade material.
During the last meeting in Almaty in February world powers
told Iran to stop producing such uranium and constrain the
ability to quickly resume operations at the Fordow facility,
buried deep in a mountain near the Iranian city of Qom.
The EU's foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton said during a
trip to Turkey on Wednesday that she was "cautiously optimistic"
about prospects of a deal in Almaty.
"But I am also very clear that it is very important that we
do get a response (from Iran)," she told reporters.
Iranian media quoted deputy negotiator Ali Bagheri as saying
in Almaty that Tehran would suggest its own deal at talks.
"Iran will enter tomorrow's negotiations with clear and
instrumental proposals," he was quoted saying.
Russia's foreign ministry spokesman voiced scepticism on
Thursday, saying there were scant signs of progress so far.
"The sides in the negotiations process unfortunately have
not yet begun to move toward working out compromise agreements,"
Alexander Lukashevich told reporters in Moscow.
