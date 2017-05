ALMATY Feb 27 Iran said nuclear talks with world powers were a "positive step", after two days of negotiations that ended in Almaty on Wednesday.

In a statement after the Feb. 26-27 talks, Iran said expert level talks between the two sides would be held in Istanbul on March 18 and another round of political negotiations on April 5-6.

(Reporting by Justyna Pawlak, Fredrik Dahl, Yeganeh Torbati; Editing by Alison Williams)