ALMATY, April 6 Iran's chief nuclear negotiator
said on Saturday there was some distance between the positions
of Tehran and world powers but its disputed uranium enrichment
could be a subject for confidence-building cooperation.
Saeed Jalili spoke after two days of talks in the Kazakh
city of Almaty failed to achieve substantive progress in the
decade-old dispute over Iran's nuclear programme.
"We proposed our plan of action and the other party was not
ready and they asked for some time to study the idea," Jalili
told a news conference. He said was now up to the powers to
demonstrate willingness to take confidence-building steps.
