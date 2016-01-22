(Adds quote from top government spokesman and details)
TOKYO, Jan 22 Japan on Friday lifted sanctions
on Iran, falling in line with major world powers after the
United Nations atomic energy agency confirmed last weekend that
Tehran had fully taken steps to curb its disputed nuclear
programme.
Iran emerged from years of economic isolation when the U.S.
and other countries lifted crippling sanctions against the
Islamic republic.
Tens of billions of dollars worth of Iranian assets are now
unfrozen and global companies that have been barred from doing
business there will be able to exploit a market hungry for
everything from automobiles to airplane parts.
"Japan would like to strengthen our cooperative relationship
with Iran further and contribute to the peace and stability of
the Middle East through our traditional friendly relationship
with Iran," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said as he
made the announcement at a regular press conference.
With the lifting of the sanctions, Japanese insurance
companies will be able to issue policies covering trade deals
involving Iran. Japanese business will also be able make new
investments in Iran's oil and gas sector.
An investment agreement between Tehran and Tokyo is expected
to be signed soon. Japanese companies are already lining up to
resume business ties with Iran, with Suzuki Motor Corp
on Thursday saying it was considering returning to the Iranian
market.
The International Atomic Energy Agency ruled on Saturday,
Jan. 16, that Iran had abided by an agreement last year with six
world powers to curtail its nuclear programme, triggering the
end of sanctions.
The United States and other countries formally lifted
banking, steel, shipping and other sanctions on Iran, a major
oil producer that has been virtually shut out of international
markets for the past five years.
Iran has always denied its nuclear programme was aimed at
obtaining an atomic bomb.
Washington still maintains separate, less comprehensive
sanctions on Iran over its missile programme.
That has left some companies cautious, with Japanese oil
refiners telling Reuters last week they will keep using special
government insurance to ship Iranian oil because of uncertainty
over whether U.S. insurers can provide coverage.
