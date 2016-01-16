U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry departs London on his way to Vienna, Austria for what is expected to be ''implementation day'' of the Iran nuclear deal following the release of the final report issued by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) January 16, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

VIENNA U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry arrived in Vienna on Saturday as Iran and Western powers finalized arrangements for the lifting of sanctions against Tehran under a landmark nuclear deal clinched last year.

Kerry is expected to go directly into a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif, who arrived in Vienna earlier. The International Atomic Energy Agency, the U.N. body, is set to issue a report triggering the lifting of sanctions imposed by the United Nations, United States and European Union.

(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Dominic Evans)