Total says signs agreements to explore Senegal's deepwater potential
PARIS, May 2 Total has signed two agreements with Senegal to explore deep and ultra-deep offshore production in the country, the French oil company said on Tuesday.
VIENNA, July 9 U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry is expected to say shortly that major powers and Iran will keep negotiating on a nuclear deal and to speak about the possibility of an extension without citing a timeframe, a Western official said on Thursday.
Kerry is expected to address the media in Vienna shortly. (Reporting by Arshad Mohammed, editing by Louis Charbonneau)
PARIS, May 2 Total has signed two agreements with Senegal to explore deep and ultra-deep offshore production in the country, the French oil company said on Tuesday.
BENGHAZI, Libya, May 2 East Libyan military commander Khalifa Haftar, reversing a previous refusal to engage with the country's U.N.-backed government, met its head Fayez Seraj on Tuesday for talks that sources close to Haftar said were positive.