LUEBECK, Germany, April 15 U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Wednesday he was confident U.S. President Barack Obama would be able to negotiate a final nuclear deal with Iran after a framework accord was agreed between Tehran and six world powers earlier this month.

"Looming large is the challenge of finishing the negotiation with Iran over the course of the next two and a half months," Kerry said after arriving in Germany for a Group of Seven foreign ministers' meeting in the northern city of Luebeck.

"Yesterday there was a compromise reached in Washington regarding congressional input. We are confident about our ability for the president to negotiate an agreement and to do so with the ability to make the world safer," he added.

U.S. President Barack Obama acknowledged on Tuesday that Congress will have the power to review a nuclear deal with Iran, reluctantly giving in to pressure from Republicans and some in his own party after they crafted a rare compromise demanding a say. (Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Noah Barkin)