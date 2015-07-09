VIENNA The United States and other major powers are not in a rush reach a nuclear agreement with Iran, though Washington and its partners will not negotiate with Tehran indefinitely, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Thursday.

"We're here because we believe we are making real progress," Kerry told reporters in the Austrian capital. "We will not rush and we will not be rushed."

However, he cautioned that "we are not going to sit at the negotiating table forever."

(Reporting by Arshad Mohammed and Louis Charbonneau)