PARIS U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Sunday he was hopeful major powers and Iran could strike a nuclear deal, but there were still some tough issues.

"I think we're getting to some real decisions," Kerry told reporters. "So I will say, because we have a few tough things to do, I remain hopeful. Hopeful."

(Reporting By Arshad Mohammed; writing by John Irish; editing by Louis Charbonneau)