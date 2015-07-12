Hamas elects Haniyeh as new political chief - spokesman
GAZA The Palestinian movement Hamas elected Ismail Haniyeh to lead its political office on Saturday, Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum told Reuters in Gaza.
PARIS U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Sunday he was hopeful major powers and Iran could strike a nuclear deal, but there were still some tough issues.
"I think we're getting to some real decisions," Kerry told reporters. "So I will say, because we have a few tough things to do, I remain hopeful. Hopeful."
(Reporting By Arshad Mohammed; writing by John Irish; editing by Louis Charbonneau)
HULAYLA, Iraq Iraqi forces pushed further into Mosul from the north on the second day of a new push to speed up the nearly seven-month attempt to dislodge Islamic State, commanders said on Friday.