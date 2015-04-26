(In 2nd paragraph, corrects to say "on Monday," not "as
Monday")
WASHINGTON, April 26 U.S. Secretary of State
John Kerry will meet with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad
Javad Zarif on Monday in New York, a senior State Department
official said on Sunday.
The meeting on the sidelines of the five-year review
conference on the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty that begins
on Monday will come as the United States and five other global
powers try to secure a final nuclear deal with Iran by a June 30
deadline.
Kerry will also meet on Monday with Jordanian Foreign
Minister Nasser Judeh and Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh
Shoukry, the State Department official said.
Under a tentative deal reached April 2 between Iran and the
other countries, Tehran, which denies seeking nuclear weapons,
agreed to slash the number of uranium enrichment centrifuges it
operates and to allow more intrusive inspections by the
International Atomic Energy Agency in exchange for sanctions
relief.
Diplomats need to iron out details about the timing of
sanctions relief, the future of Iran's atomic research and
development program, the exact nature of the IAEA's monitoring
regime and what kind of uranium stockpile Tehran will be allowed
to keep under any final deal.
U.S. Republican senators have pledged to try to toughen a
bill giving Congress the power to review a nuclear agreement
with Iran.
(Reporting by Peter Cooney; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and
Leslie Adler)