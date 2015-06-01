WASHINGTON, June 1 U.S. Secretary of State John
Kerry remains committed to the established timetable for Iran
nuclear talks, despite breaking his leg in a cycling accident
and returning to the United States for treatment, a State
Department spokeswoman said on Monday.
Kerry has spoken with the Iranian foreign minister since his
accident and intends to physically attend talks scheduled for
the end of the month, State spokeswoman Marie Harf said. The
major powers negotiating with Iran over its nuclear program have
a self-imposed June 30 deadline to reach an agreement.
"To be very clear, the secretary is absolutely committed to
moving forward with the negotiations, to proceeding with them on
the exact same timetable as before his accident," Harf said.
