Britain's May says will introduce energy cap if re-elected -The Sun
May 8 United Kingdom's Prime Minister will introduce a cap on "unfair energy price rises" if she is re-elected on June 8, Theresa May wrote in the Sun newspaper on Monday.
WASHINGTON, June 24 U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry will travel to Vienna on Friday to take part in Iran nuclear talks, U.S. State Department spokesman John Kirby said in a statement.
"Secretary of State John Kerry will travel to Vienna, Austria, on June 26 to participate in the ongoing EU-coordinated P5+1 nuclear negotiations with Iran," Kirby said. Iran and six nations - the United States, Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia - are negotiating a deal under which Tehran would curb its nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief. (Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Eric Walsh)
NEW YORK, May 8 Florida utility company NextEra Energy Inc asked Texas regulators on Monday to reconsider a decision that threatens to kill its roughly $18 billion bid to acquire bankrupt Energy Future Holding Corp, the majority owner of Oncor, Texas' largest power network.