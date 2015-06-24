WASHINGTON, June 24 U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry will travel to Vienna on Friday to take part in Iran nuclear talks, U.S. State Department spokesman John Kirby said in a statement.

"Secretary of State John Kerry will travel to Vienna, Austria, on June 26 to participate in the ongoing EU-coordinated P5+1 nuclear negotiations with Iran," Kirby said. Iran and six nations - the United States, Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia - are negotiating a deal under which Tehran would curb its nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief. (Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Eric Walsh)