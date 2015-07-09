Total says signs agreements to explore Senegal's deepwater potential
PARIS, May 2 Total has signed two agreements with Senegal to explore deep and ultra-deep offshore production in the country, the French oil company said on Tuesday.
VIENNA, July 9 The United States and other major powers are not in a rush reach a nuclear agreement with Iran, though Washington and its partners will not negotiate with Tehran indefinitely, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Thursday.
"We're here because we believe we are making real progress," Kerry told reporters in the Austrian capital. "We will not rush and we will not be rushed."
However, he cautioned that "we are not going to sit at the negotiating table forever." (Reporting by Arshad Mohammed and Louis Charbonneau)
BENGHAZI, Libya, May 2 East Libyan military commander Khalifa Haftar, reversing a previous refusal to engage with the country's U.N.-backed government, met its head Fayez Seraj on Tuesday for talks that sources close to Haftar said were positive.