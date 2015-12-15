MOSCOW/WASHINGTON Dec 15 U.S. Secretary of
State John Kerry on Tuesday welcomed the U.N. nuclear watchdog's
decision to close its investigation into whether Iran once had a
secret nuclear weapons program.
"I welcome today's consensus adoption by the International
Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors (BOG) of the
resolution addressing the Director General's December 2 final
assessment of the possible military dimensions (PMD) of Iran's
past nuclear program," Kerry said in a statement released in
Moscow.
The decision allows the IAEA to focus on the implementation
of a July 14 deal under which Iran agreed to curb its nuclear
program in return for economic sanctions relief, the statement
said.
