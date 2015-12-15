(Adds details, quotes, background)
MOSCOW/WASHINGTON Dec 15 U.S. Secretary of
State John Kerry on Tuesday welcomed the U.N. nuclear watchdog's
decision to close its investigation into whether Iran once had a
secret nuclear weapons program.
In a written statement released in Moscow, where he is
holding talks with top Russian officials on the Syrian civil
war, Kerry also said the decision by the International Atomic
Energy Agency's (IAEA) board would allow it to focus on the
implementation of a July 14 deal under which Iran agreed to curb
its nuclear program in return for sanctions relief.
In a symbolic victory for Iran, the IAEA Board of Governors
passed a resolution ending its long-running inquiry but allowing
inspectors to continue to police the country's nuclear program.
"Closing the (Possible Military Dimensions) agenda item will
in no way preclude the IAEA from investigating if there is
reason to believe Iran is pursuing any covert nuclear activities
in the future, as it had in the past," Kerry said, saying the
July 14 deal, called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action
(JCPOA), improved the agency's ability to monitor Iran.
"Today's resolution makes clear that the IAEA's Board of
Governors will be watching closely to verify that Iran fully
implements its commitments under the JCPOA," he said. "We will
remain intensely focused going forward on the full
implementation of the JCPOA in order to ensure the exclusively
peaceful nature of Iran's nuclear program."
(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton in Moscow and by Arshad Mohammed
in Washington; editing by Susan Heavey and Tom Brown)