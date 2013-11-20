(Adds Vice President Biden meeting with senators)
WASHINGTON Nov 20 U.S. Secretary of State John
Kerry said on Wednesday the issue of whether Iran will
ultimately be allowed to enrich uranium will not be decided in
an interim deal under discussion between major world powers and
Iranian officials in Geneva.
"Whatever a country decides or doesn't decide to do, or is
allowed to do under the rules, depends on a negotiation," Kerry
told reporters.
"We are at the initial stage of determining whether or not
there is a first step that could be taken, and that certainly
will not be resolved in any first step, I can assure you."
Separately, Vice President Joe Biden met with Democratic
senators to discuss the Iran talks with them, the White House
said in a statement. Biden emphasized that the goal of the talks
is to prevent Iran from getting a nuclear weapon, and said that
any relief from sanctions would be modest compared with the
continuing overall impact of those sanctions.
The 12 lawmakers met for two hours with Biden, the White
House said. Attendees included Senators Richard Blumenthal, Ben
Cardin and Elizabeth Warren.
Major powers resumed talks in Geneva on Wednesday on a
preliminary agreement to curb Iran's nuclear program. The United
States has said it will be "very hard" to clinch a breakthrough
deal this week.
