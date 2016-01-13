WASHINGTON Jan 13 Iran has removed the
calandria, or central vessel, of its nuclear reactor at Arak,
and it will be filled with concrete within hours, U.S. Secretary
of State John Kerry said on Wednesday.
"Just yesterday, the foreign minister (of Iran) reported to
me that the calandria of the plutonium nuclear reactor is now
out and in the next hours it will be filled with concrete and
destroyed," Kerry said.
The removal of the calandria is a key part of last year's
Iran nuclear deal. The deal's "Implementation Day," when Iran
will start to get sanctions relief, would take place "likely
within the coming days," Kerry said.
(Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Susan Heavey)