British police say a number of fatalities at Ariana Grande concert
LONDON, May 22 British police said there were a number of fatalities in a reported explosion at an Ariana Grande concert in the northern English city of Manchester on Monday.
WASHINGTON, April 18 U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry will meet with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in New York on Tuesday to discuss implementation of the Iran nuclear deal, a U.S. official said on Monday.
"Yes, they'll meet tomorrow in New York," a U.S. official told Reuters.
Iran and six major world powers clinched the nuclear agreement in July 2015, allowing for the easing of some sanctions imposed by the United States, European Union and United Nations in return for Tehran agreeing to long-term curbs on its nuclear program. (Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
MANCHESTER, England, May 22 A witness who attended the venue in the northern English city of Manchester where U.S. singer Ariana Grande had been performing said she felt a massive explosion as she was leaving the concert.