UNITED NATIONS, April 19 U.S. Secretary of State
John Kerry was meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad
Javad Zarif in New York on Tuesday to discuss implementation of
the Iran nuclear deal and ways Tehran can use its influence to
end Syria's civil war, officials said.
Kerry was expected to raise Tehran's concerns over
difficulties with accessing the global financial system despite
the lifting of some U.S. sanctions under the nuclear deal, U.S.
officials said on Monday.
Kerry and Zarif, who were talking behind closed doors at the
Manhattan headquarters of the United Nations, declined to
comment to reporters on their way into the meeting.
Iran and six world powers clinched an historic nuclear
agreement in July 2015, which allowed for the easing of some
sanctions imposed by the United States, European Union and
United Nations in return for Tehran curbing its nuclear program.
Tehran has called on the United States to do more to remove
obstacles to the banking sector so that businesses feel
comfortable with investing in Iran without penalties.
Current U.S. policy bars foreign banks from clearing
dollar-based transactions with Iran through U.S. banks. But U.S.
officials have said the Obama administration is considering ways
in which non-U.S. companies could use the dollar in some
business transactions with Iran.
State Department spokesman John Kirby said on Monday that
Kerry would also press Iran to use its influence over the Syrian
government to end Syria's five-year-old civil war.
