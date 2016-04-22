(Adds Kerry, Zarif quotes, background on IRGC's role in
economy)
By Lesley Wroughton
NEW YORK, April 22 The United States is not
opposed to foreign banks doing business with Iran in line with
the terms of last year's historic nuclear deal between Tehran
and world powers, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on
Friday.
"The United States is not standing in the way, and will not
stand in the way, of business that is permitted in Iran since
the (nuclear deal) took effect," Kerry told reporters before
meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.
Kerry said he was trying to clear up uncertainty in the
business community outside the United States about investing in
Iran. The Iranian government has complained about not getting
the full economic fruits of the July 14, 2015 nuclear deal.
"There are now opportunities for foreign banks to do
business with Iran," Kerry said in New York, where he attended a
U.N. signing ceremony for the Paris climate accord.
"Unfortunately there seems to be some confusion among some
foreign banks and we want to try and clarify that."
"Among the nuclear-related sanctions that were lifted were
those that prevented Iran from engaging with non-U.S. banks,
including getting access to Iran's restricted funds," Kerry
said.
The only exceptions, he added, would be banks and companies
blacklisted by U.S. authorities. He said it was understandable
that some companies might need time to feel confident about
doing business in Iran, noting that Tehran also needed to take
steps to modernize its banking system.
The nuclear agreement between Iran and six world powers
allowed for the easing of some sanctions imposed by the United
States, European Union and United Nations in return for Tehran
curbing its nuclear program.
Tehran has called on the United States to do more to remove
obstacles to the banking sector so that businesses feel
comfortable with investing in Iran without penalties.
'SERIOUS DIFFERENCES'
Western firms also are wary of doing business in Iran
because of the prospect that seemingly innocent local companies
could have links to banned entities controlled by the
increasingly powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC),
economists and officials say.
Zarif said he hoped Kerry's clarification would help, though
he noted that "we will continue to have differences with the
United States."
"We hope that with this statement by Secretary Kerry ....
now we will see serious implementation of all (nuclear deal)
benefits that Iran should (enjoy) from this agreement," Zarif
said.
He added that Tehran hoped Kerry's words would "open the
difficult path that has been closed because of concerns that
banks have about the U.S. approach toward implementation of
commitments" under the nuclear deal.
Kerry said there remained some "serious differences" with
Iran on implementing the deal. "Those have to be the subject of
future discussion, but its important for people to understand
that an agreement is an agreement," he said.
Zarif and Kerry met earlier this week at the U.N. to discuss
sanctions relief.
Current U.S. policy bars foreign banks from clearing
dollar-based transactions with Iran through U.S. banks. But U.S.
officials have said the Obama administration is considering ways
in which non-U.S. companies could use the dollar in some
business transactions with Iran.
(Additional reporting and writing by Louis Charbonneau; Editing
by Paul Simao)