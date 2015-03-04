GENEVA, March 4 Significant gaps and important choices remain in talks on Iran's nuclear programme, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Wednesday, after completing a round of talks over three days with Iranian Foreign Secretary Mohammad Javad Zarif.

Kerry said he would not be distracted from the talks by external factors or politics and any deal would include intrusive access and verification measures and increase the "breakout" time needed for Iran to build a nuclear weapon. (Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Writing by Tom Miles; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)