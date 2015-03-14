SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, March 14 U.S. Secretary
of State John Kerry said on Saturday on the eve of fresh talks
with Iran over its nuclear-power program that it was unclear
whether an interim could be deal reached by the end of the
month.
"I can't tell you whether or not we can get a deal," Kerry
told a news conference.
The United States and five other major powers will resume
negotiations with Iran in Lausanne, Switzerland on Sunday ahead
of a deadline at the end of March for a framework deal, with a
final agreement in June.
(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Larry King)