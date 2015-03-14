(Repeats to additional clients; no change in text.)

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, March 14 U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Saturday on the eve of fresh talks with Iran over its nuclear-power program that it was unclear whether an interim could be deal reached by the end of the month.

"I can't tell you whether or not we can get a deal," Kerry told a news conference.

The United States and five other major powers will resume negotiations with Iran in Lausanne, Switzerland on Sunday ahead of a deadline at the end of March for a framework deal, with a final agreement in June. (Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Larry King)