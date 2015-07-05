VIENNA, July 5 Iran and the United States have
made "genuine progress" on a nuclear deal but there are several
difficult issues to resolve and Washington is ready to walk away
from the talks if need be, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry
said on Sunday.
"We have in fact made genuine progress but ... we are not
yet where we need to be on several of the most difficult
issues," Kerry told reporters. "If we don't have a deal and
there is absolute intransigence and unwillingness to move on the
things that are important (for) us, (U.S.) President (Barack)
Obama has always said we're prepared to walk away."
