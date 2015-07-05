VIENNA, July 5 Iran and the United States have made "genuine progress" on a nuclear deal but there are several difficult issues to resolve and Washington is ready to walk away from the talks if need be, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Sunday.

"We have in fact made genuine progress but ... we are not yet where we need to be on several of the most difficult issues," Kerry told reporters. "If we don't have a deal and there is absolute intransigence and unwillingness to move on the things that are important (for) us, (U.S.) President (Barack) Obama has always said we're prepared to walk away."

