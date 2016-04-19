U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (R) meets with Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif at the United Nations Headquarters in New York City, U.S., April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

UNITED NATIONS U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Tuesday discussed ways of ensuring that last year's historic nuclear between Tehran and world powers is implemented the way it was originally envisioned.

"We agreed we're both working at making sure that the ... nuclear agreement is implemented in exactly the way that it is meant to be and that all the parties to that agreement get the benefits that they are supposed to get out of the agreement," Kerry told reporters at United Nations headquarters in New York.

