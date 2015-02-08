Hamas elects Haniyeh as new political chief - spokesman
GAZA The Palestinian movement Hamas elected Ismail Haniyeh to lead its political office on Saturday, Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum told Reuters in Gaza.
DUBAI Iran's paramount leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Sunday he and the Iranian people "firmly" backed a nuclear compromise with the West, his strongest signal to date that he is behind Tehran's negotiations with six major powers.
"I am for the continuation of the talks and reaching a good agreement. Definitely, the Iranian nation will not oppose any accord that upholds its dignity and respect," Khamenei said in an official statement IRNA news agency.
But Khamenei added that any agreement must be "in one stage", incorporate all details and allow no "loopholes" that could be used to extract further concessions from Tehran.
HULAYLA, Iraq Iraqi forces pushed further into Mosul from the north on the second day of a new push to speed up the nearly seven-month attempt to dislodge Islamic State, commanders said on Friday.