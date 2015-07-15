July 15 The text of a nuclear deal reached
between Iran and world powers should be carefully scrutinized
and legal procedures taken so the other side does not breach it,
Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said in his first public
statements on the accord, Iranian state media reported on
Wednesday.
"Reaching a deal is a significant step but the text of the
deal should be carefully scrutinised and the legal procedures
should be taken so when the deal is ratified the other side
cannot breach it," Khamenei wrote in a letter to Iranian
President Hassan Rouhani, according to state news agency IRNA.
"Some of the members of the P5+1 are not trustworthy."
