* Supreme leader backs president's push for negotiations
* Says talking does not mean compromising
* Talks with world powers resume in Geneva on Thursday
By Yeganeh Torbati
DUBAI, Nov 3 Iran's supreme leader gave strong
backing on Sunday to his president's push for nuclear
negotiations, warning hardliners not to accuse Hassan Rouhani of
compromising with the old enemy America.
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's comments will help shield Rouhani,
who has sought to thaw relations with the West since his
surprise election in June, from accusations of being soft on the
United States, often characterised in the Islamic Republic as
the "Great Satan".
Iran will resume negotiations with six world powers,
including the United States, in Geneva on Thursday, talks aimed
at ending a standoff over its nuclear work that Tehran denies is
weapons-related.
Rouhani hopes a deal there will mean an end to sanctions
that have cut the OPEC country's oil exports and hurt the wider
economy, but any concession that looks like Iran is compromising
on what it sees as its sovereign right to peaceful nuclear
technology will be strongly resisted by conservatives.
"No one should consider our negotiators as compromisers,"
Khamenei said in a speech, a day before the Nov. 4 anniversary
of the 1979 seizure of the U.S. Embassy in Tehran, a pivotal
event in U.S.-Iranian relations, the ISNA news agency reported.
"They have a difficult mission and no one must weaken an
official who is busy with work," said Khamenei, who wields
ultimate power in Iran's dual clerical-republic system,
including over the nuclear programme.
ENEMY WHO SMILES
Hardline factions, who oppose any thaw in relations with the
United States, have criticised Rouhani's negotiating team for
not releasing details of the proposal they made to world powers
at a previous round of talks in Geneva last month.
They have also resisted calls from moderate Iranian
newspapers and prominent figures including former President
Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani to drop the "Death to America" chant,
often heard at Friday prayers throughout Iran.
Khamenei reiterated previous statements that he is not
optimistic about the outcome of nuclear talks but said he saw no
downside to holding the negotiations.
"With God's permission, we will not be harmed by these
negotiations ... if the negotiations reach a conclusion then all
the better, but if they don't it will mean that the country must
stand on its own feet," Khamenei said.
He also criticised the United States for continuing to
impose sanctions and threatening possible military action. Both
Washington and its ally Israel say the military option to
prevent Iran getting nuclear weapons is something they do not
rule out.
"We should not trust an enemy who smiles," Khamenei said.
"From one side the Americans smile and express a desire to
negotiate, and from another side they immediately say all
options are on the table."
In September, U.S. President Barack Obama insisted that the
United States would "take no options off the table, including
military options, in terms of making sure that we do not have
nuclear weapons in Iran."