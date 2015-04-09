ANKARA, April 9 Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah
Ali Khamenei said on Thursday he neither backed nor rejected an
interim accord with six world powers on Tehran's disputed
nuclear programme but demanded all sanctions be lifted
immediately a final agreement was concluded.
He added in a televised speech that the details of the
accord would be decisive, and the publication of a U.S. fact
sheet showing terms that were at variance with the Iranian view
of the agreement showed "devilish" U.S. intentions.
"I neither support nor oppose it," he said. "Everything is
in the details; it may be that the deceptive other side wants to
restrict us in the details."
(Reporting by Parisa Hafezi, additional reporting by Sam Wilkin
in Dubai, Writing by William Maclean)