* Supreme leader says Iran being threatened militarily
* Khamenei has supported talks but remains distrustful
* IRGC leader rejects inspections of military sites
By Sam Wilkin
DUBAI, April 19 Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah
Ali Khamenei told military commanders on Sunday the United
States had created the "myth" of nuclear weapons to portray Iran
as a threat, hardening his rhetoric before nuclear negotiations
resume this week.
Khamenei, the highest authority in Iran, has supported the
nuclear talks but continues to express deep mistrust of the
United States.
"They created the myth of nuclear weapons so they could say
the Islamic Republic is a source of threat. No, the source of
threat is America itself, with its unrestrained, destabilising
interventions," Khamenei said in a televised address to a hall
of several hundred military commanders.
"The other side is methodically and shamelessly threatening
us militarily ... even if they did not make these overt threats,
we would have to be prepared," he said.
Political leaders in Iran and the United States have to
contend with domestic constituencies sceptical about the outcome
of the talks. Khamenei's comments did not appear to suggest he
has withdrawn his cautious support for the diplomatic process.
Iran and six world powers including the United States
reached a framework accord on Iran's disputed nuclear programme
this month and will resume negotiations in Vienna this week,
aiming to reach a final deal by the end of June.
The framework accord is a step towards a settlement that
would allay Western fears that Iran could build an atomic bomb,
with economic sanctions on Tehran being lifted in return.
Despite significant progress, the two sides still disagree
on several issues, including how quickly international sanctions
would be lifted under a final deal.
"NATIONAL HUMILIATION"
Earlier this month, Khamenei insisted that all sanctions be
lifted immediately on a deal being reached, a condition the U.S.
State Department dismissed. He warned of Washington's "devilish"
intentions, even as he reaffirmed his support for Iran's
negotiating team.
The deputy commander of the powerful Islamic Revolutionary
Guards Corps (IRGC) on Sunday rejected any inspections of
military sites as a "national humiliation", highlighting another
area of difference between the two sides.
"This subject is treasonous and selling out the country, and
if anyone speaks of it we will respond with hot lead," Hossein
Salami said, in comments cited by state news agency IRNA.
Republican U.S. Senator Bob Corker, the co-author of
legislation that would allow Congress to review any final
nuclear deal with Iran, told CNN on Sunday that lifting of
sanctions must be phased to ensure Iran's compliance and include
broad inspection capabilities for military sites.
Senator Marco Rubio, a Republican 2016 presidential
candidate, said the agreement thus far leaves too much
infrastructure in place for Iran to develop a nuclear weapon.
He told the CBS program "Face the Nation" that U.S. and
international sanctions must remain in place, with a warning of
U.S. military action if certain thresholds are crossed.
"We don't want that to happen, but risk of a nuclear Iran is
so great that that option must be on the table," Rubio said.
Khamenei also criticised U.S. support for a Saudi-led
offensive in Yemen, where a coalition of Arab countries is
bombing Iran-allied Houthi rebels who seized the capital Sanaa
last year and took control of other parts of the country.
"Today these tragic events are happening in Yemen and the
Americans are supporting the oppressor," he said.
The four-week old campaign, in which Iran and Western
countries have backed opposite sides, began during the last
round of nuclear talks. Growing civilian casualties and Western
suspicions that Iran is arming the Houthis have added to
tensions.
(Additional reporting by David Lawder in Washington; Editing by
Gareth Jones)