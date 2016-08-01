BEIRUT Aug 1 Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah
Ali Khamenei renewed his criticism of a nuclear deal signed with
six world powers in a speech in Tehran on Monday, and accused
the United States of failing to keep its side of the bargain.
Under the deal, which came into force in October, world
powers agreed to drop crippling multilateral economic sanctions
against Iran in exchange for measures designed to ensure that it
cannot develop nuclear weapons. Iran's moderate president,
Hassan Rouhani, promised Iranians that the end of sanctions
would bring growth and jobs to their moribund economy.
Khamenei gave his blessing to the deal -- but his regular
criticism of its implementation has allowed hardliners to clip
Rouhani's wings as the president tries to build on parliamentary
gains for his moderate allies and secure re-election next year.
"The nuclear deal, as an experience, once again proved the
pointlessness of negotiating with the Americans, their bad
promises and the need not to trust America's promises," Khamenei
was quoted as saying by the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA).
In particular, Khamenei said sanctions were only being
removed incrementally and that foreign companies were not yet
investing in Iran.
Major European banks and investors are in fact holding back
from doing business with Iran, partly because of unilateral U.S.
sanctions that still remain in place, but also because of the
difficulties of dealing with Iran's complex regulations, a lack
of transparency within its banking system, unclear dispute
resolution mechanisms, labour issues and corruption.
In particular, the launch of new contracts to attract vital
investment to Iran's lifeline oil industry has been postponed
several times as Rouhani's hardline rivals, with Khamenei's
backing, resist any end to a "buy-back" system that prevents
foreign firms booking reserves or taking equity stakes in
Iranian companies.
Meanwhile, citizens' impatience with the lack of improvement
in their living standards is growing.
Khamenei on Monday recommended looking inside Iran for
development opportunities and ways to improve ordinary people's
lives.
He also said the United States had offered to negotiate with
Iran on regional issues -- the two countries share an interest
in fighting the Islamic State militant group in Iraq and Syria
-- but that the negative experience on the nuclear deal showed
that this would be like taking a "deadly poison".
(Reporting By Babak Dehghanpisheh; Editing by Kevin Liffey)