* People shown in documentary were Israel agents -state TV
* Five Iranian researchers killed or attacked since 2010
DUBAI, Aug 6 Iranian state television aired what
it described as confessions of individuals accused of
assassinating Iranian nuclear scientists, saying they worked as
Israeli agents to sabotage the country's nuclear programme.
Five Iranian scientists and academics have been killed or
attacked since 2010 in incidents believed to have targeted
Iran's disputed nuclear programme, which the West says is aimed
at producing a bomb.
Iran denies this, saying its nuclear programme has peaceful
purposes, and denounced the killings of its scientists as acts
of terrorism carried out by Western intelligence agencies and
the Israeli Mossad.
In a documentary aired on Sunday evening, called "Terror
Club" and set to a dramatic score, a group of men and women sit
against black backgrounds and confess to receiving weeks of
training in Israel, then returning to Iran to carry out the
killings of nuclear scientists.
One man interviewed, Behzad Abdoli, said he was taken to a
training camp whose location was censored in the film.
"I had military training there, training in riding
motorcycles, shooting, personal defence," Abdoli said. "They
gave us information training as well ... how to take pictures,
for example. It took about 40, 45 days."
The film, which did not say whether the individuals had
faced trial or when that might happen, showed re-enactments of
the killings with the suspects narrating how they were carried
out.
It included pictures of a purported camp located outside Tel
Aviv. Abdoli said he travelled to Israel via Turkey and Cyprus.
The documentary's narrator said a "neighbouring country" had
assisted in delivering the suspects to Israel undetected.
Iranian intelligence chief Heydar Moslehi said last month
that the Islamic Republic had shut down two networks inside and
outside the country that he said were involved in training the
killers.
The killings, mysterious explosions at military sites and a
computer virus, Stuxnet, which damaged Iranian centrifuges and
was discovered in 2010, appeared to form part of a covert
sabotage campaign aimed at impeding its nuclear programme.
The United States has denied involvement in the
assassinations, while Israel has remained silent.
Human rights organisations including Human Rights Watch and
Amnesty International have accused Iran in the past of obtaining
bogus confessions from suspects in custody using physical abuse
and threats.
"In many instances, torture and other ill-treatment are used
to extract 'confessions' under duress," Drewery Dyke, Iran
researcher at Amnesty International, told Reuters in an email.
"Accusations of torture are routinely ignored in court and not
investigated, while 'confessions' extracted under duress are
accepted as evidence."
Iran's English-language Press TV aired a documentary in 2011
showing the purported confession of Majid Jamali Fashi, a
24-year-old kickboxer who Iran said had received training from
Israel to kill Massoud Ali-Mohammadi, a 50-year-old Tehran
University professor in January 2010.
Ali-Mohammadi was killed when a remote-controlled bomb
attached to a motorcycle outside his home in Tehran detonated.
Fashi was hanged at Tehran's Evin Prison in May.
