GENEVA Oct 9 Iran and world powers should focus
on confidence-building at next week's talks on Tehran's disputed
nuclear programme, Iran's parliamentary speaker said on
Wednesday.
Ali Larijani, a former nuclear negotiator, declined to say
whether Iran would bring any concessions to the Oct. 15-16 talks
in Geneva, but said: "It mostly concerns building confidence
rather than a commercial give-and-take.
"The negotiations are indeed a window of opportunity,
providing the parties are willing to use the window," he told a
news conference in Geneva.
Western diplomats are playing down any suggestion that
Iran's new openness on the world stage will result in any
immediate or broad loosening of sanctions. The
talks are with six powers - the five permanent members of the
U.N. Security Council and Germany.
"I look at the upcoming negotiations positively," Larijani
said. "A handful of countries which until very recently were
using sanctions and levelling threats against my country have
now opted for a political solution to the whole matter. This
change in itself is positive."
"If the collective will is at work here, if it takes up a
political solution over others, then finding a resolution to the
whole problem would not be that difficult a task," he said, in
remarks in Farsi translated into English by an Iranian diplomat.
Larijani, asked what Tehran required in order to normalise
relations with the United States, which were broken off
following the 1979 Islamic revolution, replied with a broad
smile: "They shouldn't sabotage the negotiations."