GENEVA Nov 8 Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is expected to join talks on Iran's disputed nuclear progamme in Geneva on Saturday, diplomatic sources said, in a further sign of headway towards an interim deal between Tehran and world powers.

"Lavrov is coming tomorrow," a diplomatic source who spoke on condition of not being identified told Reuters.

Itar-Tass news agency cited an unidentified source as saying: "We hope that talks with (Lavrov's) participation can lead to positive results." The negotiations began on Thursday and were joined by U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and the foreign ministers of Britain, France and Germany on Friday.

