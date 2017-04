DUBAI Iran should continue talks with world powers to end a long-running nuclear dispute, but without ceding any of the gains made by its nuclear programme, the Islamic Republic's Supreme Leader was reported as saying on Wednesday.

Iran's negotiators should not yield to issues "forced upon them", Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said in remarks to nuclear scientists in Tehran, the official IRNA news agency reported.

He added that Washington knew well that the Islamic Republic was not seeking a nuclear weapon.

(Reporting by Mehrdad Balali, Writing by William Maclean, ; Editing by John Stonestreet)