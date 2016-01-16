(Adds context, paragraphs 6, 7 and 12)
By Yeganeh Torbati and Joel Schectman
WASHINGTON Jan 16 President Barack Obama
pardoned three Iranians charged with sanctions violations as
U.S. authorities moved to drop charges or commute prison
sentences for five other men, according to lawyers, court
records and people familiar with the matter.
Those steps were part of an unusual deal negotiated in
secret that saw four Americans freed by Iran in the prisoner
swap and a fifth American released separately. It opened the
Obama administration to immediate criticism that it had
negotiated a bad deal that would set a dangerous precedent.
The prisoner deal with Iran came as major powers prepared to
implement a nuclear agreement that would lift economic sanctions
against Tehran in exchange for steps to curb its nuclear
program.
Republicans welcomed the release of Americans but criticized
the leniency shown towards Iranians charged with violating
sanctions which U.S. officials credit with pressuring Iran to
make concessions on its nuclear program.
"(They were released) in return for people that violated
Iran sanctions, Iranians that were in prison here for violating
those sanctions," said Republican presidential candidate Jeb
Bush in New Hampshire on Saturday. "Every time we show weakness
it is a victory for Iran."
The White House said it had offered clemency to seven
Iranians, six of whom were dual U.S.-Iranian citizens. In
addition, the U.S. State Department said it had withdrawn
international arrest notices for 14 Iranians wanted on sanctions
violations. The administration did not immediately provide
further details.
Joel Androphy, a lawyer for Bahram Mechanic, said his client
and two others, Tooraj Faridi and Khosrow Afghahi, had been
granted pardons by Obama. They were accused in 2015 of shipping
electronics to Iran. Mechanic and Afghahi were being held
without bail in Houston, while Faridi was out on bail. All three
are Iranian-American dual citizens and had pleaded not guilty.
Androphy said Mechanic and Afghahi had not been released yet
and that their release was contingent on the four American
prisoners leaving Iran.
"We're ecstatic that the president has decided to pardon
them for basically trade issues," Androphy told Reuters, adding
that his client had plans to eventually visit Iran again.
A lawyer for Faridi welcomed the news on Saturday, and said
his client did not plan to return to Iran.
"He has no plans to go back to Iran for a visit," said Kent
Schaffer, Faridi's attorney. "He fought hard to get here and he
wants to stay here."
The three men were among 12 Iranians in the United States
identified by Reuters this week as being imprisoned for or
charged with sanctions violations.
The U.S. Justice Department also moved on Saturday to drop
sanctions charges against four other men who are outside the
United States, according to electronic court filings.
U.S. authorities have considered three of them fugitives and
had been seeking extradition from Malaysia for one.
A spokesman for the Justice Department referred questions to
the White House.
Authorities were also working to obtain early release for
Ali Saboonchi, convicted of export violations in 2014, according
to people familiar with the matter. Between 2009 and 2013,
Saboonchi and several associates tried to export industrial
parts to customers in Iran, according to an indictment filed in
2013. He was sentenced to two years in prison and was due to be
released in November 2016.
U.S. officials characterized the move as a humanitarian
gesture, but one sanctions expert said the leniency shown toward
Iranians accused of sanctions violations could set a bad
precedent.
"Iran may think it can detain U.S. citizens in order to get
releases of people arrested on sanctions charges," said David
Albright, of the Institute for Science and International
Security in Washington.
The pardons will dissuade prosecutors from bringing similar
sanctions enforcement cases, which are complicated and can take
years to prosecute, said David Hall, a former federal prosecutor
in Pennsylvania and Delaware who investigated and brought
charges on Iran sanctions cases.
"To know that ... your case can be used as political coinage
is a strong reason to not do it," Hall said. "They're already
hard enough and that's the reason there are so few of them to
begin with."
Citing "significant foreign policy interests" of the United
States, federal prosecutors in Massachusetts, New York,
California, and Texas asked federal judges on early Saturday
morning to dismiss charges against the four Iranians. Dozens of
Iranians have been charged with U.S. sanctions violations since
2008.
The electronic filings came hours before U.S. officials said
the Americans being held in Iran were being released.
(Additional reporting by Jeff Mason in Washington and Richard
Valdmanis in New Hampshire; Editing by Kevin Krolicki, Ross
Colvin and Mary Milliken; and David Gregorio)