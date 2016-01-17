(Adds administration comment, former federal prosecutor
By Yeganeh Torbati and Joel Schectman
WASHINGTON Jan 16 President Barack Obama
pardoned three Iranians charged with sanctions violations as
U.S. authorities moved to drop charges or commute prison
sentences on Saturday for five other men, part of a stunning and
secretly negotiated deal that saw four Americans freed by Iran.
The deal removed a major source of acrimony standing in the
way of further rapprochement between the long-time foes, but
opened the Obama administration to immediate criticism that it
had agreed to a bad deal that would set a dangerous precedent.
It also represented a reversal of the past five years of
U.S. policy, during which U.S. law enforcement prosecuted
illicit trade with Iran, even in common consumer items, as a
threat to national security.
The prisoner deal with Iran came the same day major powers
began to lift economic sanctions against Tehran in exchange for
steps to curb its nuclear program, implementing an international
nuclear agreement.
Republicans welcomed the release of Americans but criticized
the leniency shown towards Iranians charged with violating
sanctions which U.S. officials credit with pressuring Iran to
make concessions on its nuclear program.
"(They were released) in return for people that violated
Iran sanctions, Iranians that were in prison here for violating
those sanctions," said Republican presidential candidate Jeb
Bush in New Hampshire on Saturday. "Every time we show weakness
it is a victory for Iran."
The White House said it had offered clemency to seven
Iranians, six of whom were dual U.S.-Iranian citizens. In
addition, the U.S. State Department said it had withdrawn
international arrest notices for 14 Iranians wanted on sanctions
violations.
U.S. officials declined to detail the cases but said Obama
had exercised his power to pardon and commute sentences for the
Iranians, who they said posed no danger to the United States.
Joel Androphy, a lawyer for Bahram Mechanic, said his client
and two others, Tooraj Faridi and Khosrow Afghahi, had been
granted pardons by Obama. They were accused in 2015 of shipping
electronics to Iran. Mechanic and Afghahi were being held
without bail in Houston, while Faridi was out on bail. All three
are Iranian-American dual citizens and had pleaded not guilty.
Androphy said on Saturday afternoon that Mechanic and
Afghahi had not been released yet and that their release would
come when the four American prisoners left Iran. U.S. officials
said on Saturday evening that the four Americans had not yet
left Iran while logistical steps are being completed, but that a
fifth prisoner, released independently of the prisoner swap, has
left the country.
"We're ecstatic that the president has decided to pardon
them for basically trade issues," Androphy told Reuters, adding
that his client had plans to eventually visit Iran again.
A lawyer for Faridi welcomed the news on Saturday, and said
his client did not plan to return to Iran.
"He has no plans to go back to Iran for a visit," said Kent
Schaffer, Faridi's attorney. "He fought hard to get here and he
wants to stay here."
The three men were among 12 Iranians in the United States
identified by Reuters this week as being imprisoned for or
charged with sanctions violations.
The U.S. Justice Department also moved on Saturday to drop
sanctions charges against four other men who are outside the
United States, according to electronic court filings. Citing
"significant foreign policy interests", federal prosecutors in
Massachusetts, New York, California, and Texas asked federal
judges early Saturday to dismiss charges against them.
U.S. authorities have considered three of them fugitives and
had been seeking extradition from Malaysia for one.
Authorities were also working to obtain early release for
Ali Saboonchi, convicted of export violations in 2014, according
to people familiar with the matter. Between 2009 and 2013,
Saboonchi and several associates tried to export industrial
parts to customers in Iran, according to an indictment filed in
2013. He was sentenced to two years in prison and was due to be
released in November 2016.
U.S. officials characterized the move as a humanitarian
gesture, but some experts said the leniency toward Iranians
accused of sanctions violations could set a bad precedent.
The pardons will discourage prosecutors from bringing
similar sanctions enforcement cases, which are complicated and
can take years to prosecute, said David Hall, a former federal
prosecutor in Pennsylvania and Delaware who investigated and
brought charges on Iran sanctions cases.
"They're already hard enough and that's the reason there are
so few of them to begin with," Hall said.
Dozens of Iranians have been charged with U.S. sanctions
violations since 2008.
Melissa Visconti, a former federal prosecutor who brought
numerous Iran sanctions-busting cases, said that while she had
"mixed feelings" about the exchange, she was confident the U.S.
Justice Department had vetted the cases carefully before signing
off on any release.
"The Justice Department is not going to release someone who
is going to be a danger to American citizens," Visconti said.
"If these guys are being released, it means they are not very
high up on the food chain."
A spokesman for the Justice Department referred questions to
the White House.
The electronic filings came hours before U.S. officials said
the Americans being held in Iran were being released.
